MOUNT PROSPECT - Caryl R. Pohlmann, age 93, of Mount Prospect since 1958, passed away March 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert L. Pohlmann. Loving mother of Beth (Bob) Force, Jon (Susan), and Amy Arneson. Cherished grandmother of Laura (Jake) Scruggs, Josh (Alyssa) Force, Katie (Matt) Bozylinsky, Rosina (Ryan) Snow, Caroline Pohlmann, Erika (Jimmy Johnson) Arneson, and Lauren Arneson. Devoted great-grandmother of James, Emma, Emilie, Juniper, and Madeleine. Fond aunt of many. Preceded in death by her mother Maude (stepfather Doyle) Argo; granddaughter, Maisie Pohlmann; and brother Duane (the late Eileen) Russell. Caryl was born on December 28, 1925 in Elmhurst, IL. She accepted Christ as her personal Savior at age 21. Faithful member of Orchard Evangelical Free Church since the early 60's. Taught Junior Church, enrolled in bible studies and later taught bible study. Was counselor in 2 Billy Graham Crusades, one at Soldier Field. Member of Caregivers who visited the sick in hospitals and nursing homes. Later visited new moms as part of Loving Touch Ministry. Employed as secretary at New York Life Insurance Co. and Ducks Unlimited in Long Grove, also worked as a representative selling World Book Encyclopedia. Caryl was a lifelong avid reader, loved classical music and old hymns and also painted in oils. She loved the Lord Jesus, her family and friends dearly. Visitation Saturday, 3:00 P.M. - 6:00 P.M. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Road (at Northwest Highway), Mount Prospect. Visitation Sunday, 2:00 P.M. until Funeral Service 3:00 P.M. at the Funeral Home. Interment at Memory Gardens Cemetery will be private. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary