Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Elmhurst American Legion
Cassie Eve Bigham, age 33, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019. Daughter of Karin Rita Ava Franz. She was kind to anyone she met, greeting with a smile and befriending others. She will be greatly missed for her unique sense of humor and immense care for others. Beloved Mom Moms of fur baby Sadie. Cassie is survived by her parents, longtime boyfriend and best friend; Kyle Faulisi, sisters; Amber Rena Franz, Julie Marie Webie, brothers; Erik Bigham, Patrick Webie. Proud aunt to Bella, Max, Gwen, Gianna and Giovanni. Godmother to Khloe. A celebration of life is planned for Oct. 20, 2019 4-8PM at Elmhurst American Legion. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to helpfightra.org/donations.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 20, 2019
