CATHERINE A. LADEWIG
Catherine A Ladewig, 48, born September 21, 1971 in Fontana, CA. Passed away at Condell Hospital on August 5, 2020. Catherine was a Resident of Antioch, IL. Beloved Mother of Jessica Kirk and Jennifer Ladewig, and "Mammy" to 3 Beautiful Grandchildren, Lillianna, Stephen and Abigail. She adored her dog, Allie, loved to kayak, and could light up any room with her bubbly personality. Please join our family for a memorial at the Lehman Mansion on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 from 1-4 PM, 485 N. Milwaukee Ave., Lake Villa, IL.



Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 5, 2020.
