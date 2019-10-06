|
MCHENRY - Catherine A. Quan, 87, formerly of Chicago, beloved daughter of the late James and Frances; loving sister of the late Frances Casey, Mary Barca, James Quane, Eileen Casserly, John Quan, and Virginia Ward; dear aunt of many nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great- nephews. Memorial visitation at Transfiguration Church, 316 W. Mill St., Wauconda, IL 60084 on Saturday, October 12th from 9:30 a.m. until time of memorial mass at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to , 1140 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60607 or Orphans of the Storm, 2200 Riverwoods Rd., Riverwoods, IL 60015 appreciated. Sign the online guest book at www.simkinsfh.com. Info, 847-965-2500.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 6, 2019