Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simkins Funeral Home
6251 Dempster Street
Morton Grove, IL 60053
(847) 965-2500
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Transfiguration Church
316 W. Mill St.
Wauconda, IL
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Transfiguration Church
316 W. Mill St.
Wauconda, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CATHERINE QUAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CATHERINE A. QUAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CATHERINE A. QUAN Obituary
MCHENRY - Catherine A. Quan, 87, formerly of Chicago, beloved daughter of the late James and Frances; loving sister of the late Frances Casey, Mary Barca, James Quane, Eileen Casserly, John Quan, and Virginia Ward; dear aunt of many nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great- nephews. Memorial visitation at Transfiguration Church, 316 W. Mill St., Wauconda, IL 60084 on Saturday, October 12th from 9:30 a.m. until time of memorial mass at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to , 1140 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60607 or Orphans of the Storm, 2200 Riverwoods Rd., Riverwoods, IL 60015 appreciated. Sign the online guest book at www.simkinsfh.com. Info, 847-965-2500.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CATHERINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now