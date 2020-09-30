1/
CATHERINE "KAY" (GREEN) ANDRE
Catherine "Kay" (nee Green) Andre, age 94. Loving wife of the late Arthur L. Andre; Loving daughter of the late Augustus and Magdalena (nee Spreng) Green; Beloved mother of Linda (Mark Helminiak), Br. Keith Andre MIC, Donald Andre and Cynthia (Tony) Braunreiter; Cherished grandmother of 12; great-grandmother of 26; and great-great-grandmother of 2; Fond sister of Barbara Toms of Newfoundland, Marie Horler and Anne Don of British Columbia, the late Walter, Harry and Charlie Greene; and aunt to many nieces and nephews. Born in Newfoundland, She emigrated to the U.S. in Chicago in 1945 where she met and married her husband in 1947. Funeral Mass will be held at Monday, October 5th 10:30 A.M. at St. Peter Catholic Church, 1891 Kaneville Road, Geneva. Burial will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. Visitation will be Sunday, October 2nd from 3-8:00 P.M. at Yurs Funeral Home, 1771 West State Street, Geneva. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 80 West Northwest Highway, Palatine, Illinois 60067. For info, call Yurs Funeral Home of Geneva, 630- 232-7337 or visit www.yursfuneralhomes.com




Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Yurs Funeral Home of Geneva
1771 W. State Street Geneva
Geneva, IL 60134
630-232-7337
