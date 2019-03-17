|
Catherine B. Maher, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Friday, March 15, 2019. Born on September 20, 1921 to the late Raymond P. Maher and Bernice Lindblad Maher. Sister of the late Raymond A. Maher, Sr. Aunt to Raymond A. (Lynn) Maher, Jr., Margaret Maher, Kathryn Maher and Nancy (Ted) Pillow. Great-aunt to Christopher, Kelly, Melissa and Ryan. Great-great-aunt to six nieces and nephews. Longtime resident of Arlington Heights and Palatine. Private interment at All Saints Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. For more information, call 847-359-8020 or visit Catherine's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 17, 2019