Catherine Brannan Dunn, age 79, died on the evening of March 12th, 2019, with her family present at her bedside. She was born December 20th, 1939, in Baltimore, Maryland to Edward Janney Brannan and Lorraine Smaling Brannan. Catherine graduated from Chestnut Hill College in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, receiving a Bachelor of Arts in Biology. Her first job was as a cytologist at Johns Hopkins University, where she met the love of her life, Frank Dunn. Kate was by his side throughout his education. They married on August 12th, 1967 in Baltimore. She was extremely devoted to Frank and to her family and was a faithful, life-long Catholic. She had close relationships with her nine grandchildren and always had fun activities planned when they visited or went on vacations with Grandmom and Pop. Kate was an avid golfer, a dedicated Master Gardener, and she enjoyed sailing with Frank and her daughters. She is survived by her children, Kathleen (Jeff) Porter of Prairie Grove, IL; Maureen (Mike) Schwaab of Kenilworth, IL; and grandchildren Kevin Porter, Michael Porter, Emma Porter, Alex Porter, Ryan Porter, Lauren Schwaab, Tommy Schwaab, Connor Schwaab and Catherine Schwaab. While she was devoted to her family, she truly valued her lifelong friendships. Visitation will be held from 9:30 am to 11:30 am on Saturday, March 16th at Moss-Norris Funeral Home, 100 S. Third St. (three blocks west of the Fox River, one block south of Route 64), St. Charles. At 11:30 am following the visitation the funeral will proceed to St. Patrick Parish, Downtown, 400 Cedar Street, St. Charles to celebrate Mass at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow in Prairie Cemetery in St. Charles, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Corbella Clinic, 101 East State Street, South Elgin, Illinois 60177, www.corbellaclinic.org. For additional information, contact Moss Family Funeral Home, St. Charles, 630-879-7900 or www.mossfuneral.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary