Catherine C. "Kay" Olsen, age 85, of Carpentersville, passed away on Saturday morning, December 21, 2019, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by family and under the care of hospice. Kay was born in Chicago on October 21, 1934 and was the daughter of the late Lawrence & Anne Cahill. Kay was a resident of the Carpentersville area for the past 64 years and was a member of the Elgin American Legion Post # 57 Women's Auxiliary. In earlier years, she was a volunteer at Sherman Hospital in Elgin. Survivors include her children; David (Gail) Olsen and Ann (Charlie) Teson. Her 4 grandchildren; Sarah (Matt) Hitchings, Laura (Jason) Snyder, Nick and Jenna Teson. Her 4 great grandchildren; Hannah, Logan, Gavin and Peyton. Other survivors include her 2 sisters; Gladys Prescott and Rosemary Ellison, her nieces, nephews and many friends. In addition to her parents, Kay was preceded in death by her husband of 32 years; John Olsen in 1986, her brother; Howard Cahill and her sister; Eloise Zelinski. At Kay's request she will be cremated. Private inurnment will be at the Dundee Township East Cemetery in East Dundee. Memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 2:00 P.M. until time of memorial services at 4:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . To leave an online condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com for information, please call (847)426-3436.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 26, 2019