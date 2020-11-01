1/
CATHERINE FRANCES DEAN
Catherine Frances Dean of Westmont, Illinois passed away in her home on October 2, 2020. She was born on January 14, 1949 in Columbus, Ohio. Catherine was a licensed clinical social worker in Oak Park, Illinois. She was an avid photographer and enjoyed camping, reading and being with her dogs. Catherine graduated from Purdue University and received her MSW degree from the University of Michigan. She graduated from Upper Arlington High School in Columbus, Ohio. Catherine was proceeded in death by her parents Frederic H. Dean and Frances G. Dean of Columbus, Ohio. She is survived by her sisters Elizabeth Kaiser (Ed), Virginia Ryland (Craig) of Columbus, Ohio and brothers Frederic H. Dean Jr. (Lydia) of Vidalia, Georgia, John Dean (Sue) of Columbus, Ohio along with cousins, nieces and nephews. A private family memorial is planned. Memorial donations may be sent to DuPage County Animal Control, 120 N. County Farm Road, Wheaton, IL 60187.




Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
