LAKE ZURICH - Catherine M. Howard, 72, passed peacefully away at home on 3/2/2020 with her Loving Husband and Daughter by her side. Born in Evanston to William and Doris Wysow, Cathy grew up primarily in Glenview where she met and married her husband Douglas in 1967. Cathy was an avid seamstress and made many of her own outfits during her high school years and afterward. She took an active role in the girl scouts with her daughter Lindsay and enjoyed monthly swing dance outings with her husband. Cathy is survived by her husband Douglas; loving children Brian Howard and Lindsay Rushakoff; brother William Wysow and sisters Mary Lou Kile and Linda Grant; and grandchildren Jareth and Kayla Howard. She leaves behind many great friends, neighbors and extended family members. Cathy was generous and kind to all that she knew. She will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations to a local food pantry would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 8, 2020