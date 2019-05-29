Daily Herald Obituaries
|
CATHERINE M. WILHELM

CARPENTERSVILLE - Catherine M. Wilhelm, age 89, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019 at Northwestern Medicine/Delnor Community Hospital in Geneva surrounded by her family. Catherine was born on May 1, 1930 in Midlothian, IL and was the daughter of the late Joseph & Lydia Hosek. On February 4, 1950 she married the love of her life R. Frank Wilhelm. Frank preceded Catherine in death on December 14, 1994 after 44 years of marriage. Catherine was a resident of Carpentersville for the past 52 years and was a member of St. Monica Church in Carpentersville. Survivors include her children; Susan (Arnold) Anderson, Joseph (Lois) Wilhelm, Lisa Wilhelm and Barbara (Roger) O'Connor. Other survivors include her 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. She was a loving sister and aunt to many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will gather for a Funeral Mass on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Monica Church ,Carpentersville, IL with Fr. Manuel Gomez, officiating. Burial will ollow at Dundee Township East Cemetery, East Dundee. Visitation will be held at Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee on Sunday from 1:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. and again on Monday morning at church from 9:00 A.M. until time of mass. Please omit flowers. Memorials may be made to either Dundee Township Library for large print books or F.I.S.H. Food Pantry. To leave an on-line condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com. For info please call 847-426-3436.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 29, 2019
