Services
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
(847) 640-0566
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Queen of the Rosary Church
750 Elk Grove Blvd.
Elk Grove Village, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Queen of the Rosary Church
750 Elk Grove Blvd
Elk Grove Village, IL
View Map
CATHERINE MITCHELL Obituary
Catherine Mitchell (nee Scopa), 97, a resident of the Schaumburg and Elk Grove Village for 23 years, formerly of Chicago, was born in Simbario, Italy and died January 2, 2020 at Thompson Peak Hospital Scottsdale, AZ. Mrs. Mitchell was the epitome of Rosie the Riveter during World War II. She always worked hard and was a former employee of Ekco Products with more than 30 years of service. Catherine was the loving wife of the late Armaday Ralph (2002); loving mother of Marlene (Michael) Hionis-Kennedy, Karen (Michael) Mitchell-Kurak, adopted son Eder Marchesoni, dear sister of Vito (Marie), the late Sol (Kiki) and the late Frank (Terri) and leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 10 from 3 to 9 pm at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Rd., Elk Grove Village. Chapel prayers Saturday, at 9:30 am followed by a 10 am Mass at Queen of the Rosary Church, 750 Elk Grove Blvd., Elk Grove Village. Entombment at Queen of Heaven Mausoleum, Hillside. For information, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 8, 2020
