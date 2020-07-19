1/1
CATHERINE MOLLY MOSER
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CATHERINE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Catherine Molly Moser (nee Sittner) was born on May 26, 1929, to Frederick and Molly (nee Wagner) Sittner in Chicago, Illinois. She died Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. Catherine was employed as a bank teller at First Midwest Bank for over 20 years before retiring. She was a long-time member of St. Edna Catholic Church where she participated in the couples bowling league, golf league and many volunteer activities including the St. James Food Pantry in Chicago for many years. She was also a very active member of the Niles Square Dance Club. Catherine's family is survived by her children Kathy (the late Jim) Olinger, Larry (Ruthie) Moser, Susan (Tom) Bowman, Karen (Jack Wexelberg) Stevens and Donna (Tom) Dirienzo, her 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Catherine was preceded in death by her husband Paul (married 67 years), her parents, her siblings Fred, Dave, Chris, Amelia and Emma and 2 great-grandchildren. A Catholic funeral service and celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved