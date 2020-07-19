ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Catherine Molly Moser (nee Sittner) was born on May 26, 1929, to Frederick and Molly (nee Wagner) Sittner in Chicago, Illinois. She died Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. Catherine was employed as a bank teller at First Midwest Bank for over 20 years before retiring. She was a long-time member of St. Edna Catholic Church where she participated in the couples bowling league, golf league and many volunteer activities including the St. James Food Pantry in Chicago for many years. She was also a very active member of the Niles Square Dance Club. Catherine's family is survived by her children Kathy (the late Jim) Olinger, Larry (Ruthie) Moser, Susan (Tom) Bowman, Karen (Jack Wexelberg) Stevens and Donna (Tom) Dirienzo, her 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Catherine was preceded in death by her husband Paul (married 67 years), her parents, her siblings Fred, Dave, Chris, Amelia and Emma and 2 great-grandchildren. A Catholic funeral service and celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com
or (847) 253-0168.