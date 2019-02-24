Daily Herald Obituaries
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
4401 Highcrest Rd
Rockford, IL
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
CATHERINE "CATHY" PROKOP


Catherine "Cathy" Prokop (nee Tobin), 49, of Belvidere, IL and formerly of Hoffman Estates, IL, passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019 after a courageous battle against colon cancer-She was a Ninja! Cathy was born July 10, 1969 in Chicago, IL, the oldest daughter of the late Richard "Dick" Tobin and Francine (Bomersback) Tobin. Cathy was a 1987 graduate of Fremd High School in Palatine, A 1991 Graduate of Northern Illinois University, and received an M.S. degree from Seton Montessori Academy. Cathy spent the majority of her working career helping mold young children into strong young people at the beginning of their educational careers. Employed by Montessori Private Academy in Rockford, Ms. Cathy was beloved first teacher to hundreds of children. She is loved and will be missed by her husband, Tom, formerly of Elk Grove Village; son, Joey; daughter, Sarah; mother, Francine of Elgin; brothers, Rich (Julie) Tobin of Des Plaines; Mike (Jenny) Tobin of Palatine; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins all over the United States. Cathy would tell you her greatest accomplishment was her two wonderful children and the hundreds of little ones whose lives she was blessed to have touched. A visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 4401 Highcrest Rd, Rockford, IL 61107, in the hospitality room. A memorial mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church with Father Kaim officiating. In lieu of flowers, Donations in Cathy's name may be made out to the , 1801 Meyers Road, Ste. 100, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181, for cancer research. To light a candle or share a condolence please visit www.AndersonFCS.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 24, 2019
