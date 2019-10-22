|
Catherine R. Bourbon, nee Harty, age 82, of Sarasota Florida, formerly of Chicago, passed away on October 19, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer. She was a devoted wife to the late Wilbur F. Bourbon and a dedicated mother to Karen (Peter) Hermes; Janet (Rocky) Fasanella; Lawrence (Nancy); Mary Catherine (Peter) Delneky; Daniel (Laura); Michael (Stacy) and the late Thomas. Cherished grandmother of Peter, Mark, Beth, Kate, Jemma, Megan, Renee, Joey, Matthew, Bridget, William, Charlie, Molly, Pete, Andrew, Stephanie, Tommy, Mary Claire, Danny, Michelle, Grace, Joshua and Henry. Great-Grandmother to 13. Loving cousin and friend to Patricia A. Campbell. Fond aunt to many nieces and nephews. Catherine loved her family and her friends, playing Bingo, Poker and Pinochle as well as posting her adventures on social media. She will be greatly missed and at her request, a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Catherine's final wish was for memorial donations to be made to the in memory of her late husband, Wilbur F. Bourbon.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 22, 2019