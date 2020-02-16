|
Catherine F. "Kay" Winslow, 88, of Washington, Ill., passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Supportive Living of Washington in Washington, Ill. She was born September 2, 1931, in Chicago, to Peter and Margaret (Cavanaugh) O'Dwyer. She married Lewis Winslow on October 14, 1950, in Chicago. He preceded her in death on May 2, 2019. She was also preceded in death by one sister, Mary Kielas. Kay is survived by her six children, Margie (Toivo) Meesak of Lake in the Hills, Ill., Patti (Steve) Denney of Glen Ellyn, Ill., Barb (John) O'Brien of Galena, Ohio, Lew (Tanya) Winslow of Redondo Beach, Calif., Sharon (Terry) Hill of Morton, Ill., and Michael Winlsow of Phoenix, Ariz.; 19 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and one brother, Michael (Pat) O'Dwyer. Kay worked as an office administrator for many years for a printing company. Kay was a faithful member of St. Colette Catholic Church in Rolling Meadows, Ill., for over 40 years. She then moved to Morton, Ill. and attended Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Kay was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, February 21, 2020, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Morton, with Msgr. Gerald Ward officiating. Visitation will be from 2 to 2:45 p.m., prior to the service at the church. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020, in St. Michael Cemetery in Palatine, Ill. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton, Ill. is handling arrangements. Memorials may be made to the Supportive Living of Washington, Ill., in memory of Kay Winslow. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 16, 2020