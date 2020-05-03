|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Cathie Ann Burns (nee Leider) passed peacefully at Addolorata Villa on April 29, 2020. Cathie was born September 27, 1944, in Albuquerque, New Mexico to Marion and Richard Leider (nee Haupt). An Arlington Heights native, she graduated from Prospect High School in 1962 and attended Illinois State University. Upon her graduation in 1966, she began her teaching career in River Trails District 26. There she met Allen Burns, and the two married on June 13, 1970. Cathie worked part-time for Lawry's, RelCon Apartment Finders, and the Arlington Heights Park District Senior Center. She took pride in helping others, which compelled her to become an active parishioner at St. Edna Catholic Church. There she was a member of the Women of St. Edna's Guild Four, CFM, religious education and various other ministries. Cathie enjoyed reading, indoor and outdoor tennis, bicycling, camping, traveling, and watching the Chicago Cubs. She was a constant source of positivity and was quick to share a kind word and a laugh with everyone she knew. Cathie was the loving mother of three sons, Timothy (Holly), Matthew (Renee), and Peter (Rebecca), and the proud grandmother of Anna Grace, Lorna Mary, Martin Reinhold, Henry Allen, Beatrice Ann, Max Allen and Avery Grace. She took great joy in maintaining a constant presence in her grandchildren's lives and indulged them in countless rounds of hot and cold and hide-n-seek. She is survived by her sisters, Susan Devanie and Christine Bohlmann. She was the sister of the late Steven Leider. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the National Office, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 3, 2020