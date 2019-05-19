Cathryn "Cathy" Longfield passed away peacefully Saturday, April 20th. She was surrounded and held by her children and husband. A church service will be held at 1pm, Saturday, May 25th at St. Mary of the Annunciation, 22333 W. Erhart Rd., Mundelein. A Celebration of Life party will be held afterwards at her home in Ivanhoe. Born August 17, 1950 in Gary, Indiana, the daughter of Gene and Luella Flatt (nee Davis). Cathy graduated from Purdue University with a degree in Nursing. Her compassion for people and zest for life was endless. She cared for the sick. She built lifelong friendships. She was an amazing mom, an amazing grandma. She was a loving wife. Even after being diagnosed with a life-threatening sickness she was unstoppable. She traveled to Spain, France and Italy with friends. She visited Scotland and Ireland with her children and husband. She watched her youngest daughter walk down the aisle. She moved to Bonita Springs, Florida. Cathy made the most of every second of every day. She would not allow illness to define her, rather she was defined by the numerous friends and family she kept close. She was the epitome of courage and perseverance. Cathy is survived by her husband of 34 years, Mike Longfield of Wauconda; son, Bryan (Kelly) Haigh of Naperville; daughter, Erica (Tom) Tujo of Chicago; daughter, Sarah (Kyle) Trocha of Ivanhoe; son, Michael John (Earthdancer) of Golconda, IL. She had 6 grandchildren (with the hope for more): Charlie Haigh, Jack Haigh, Sloane Tujo, Olive Tujo, Sage Trocha and Ari. She is also survived by her father, Gene Flatt; sister, Carla (Tom) Renn. She was predeceased by her mom, Luella, and sister, Carolyn (Lee) Riley and brother, John (Sandy) Flatt. If sending flowers, please send them to the family home or consider donating to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, https://themmrf.org/. Arrangements were entrusted to Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home. For funeral information, call 847-526-2115 and sign the guest book at www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary