CATHY A. SULLIVAN
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share CATHY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BUFFALO GROVE - Cathy A. Sullivan was born April 14, 1952 in Melrose Park, IL to Gilbert and Mildred (nee Hemberger) Mills. She passed away May 21, 2020. Cathy is survived by her children Jonathan (Cynthia) Sullivan and Beth Ann Sullivan; her granddaughter Emilee Rose and brother Thomas (Carol) Mills. She is preceded in death by her husband Dennis E. Sullivan; and by her parents. A Celebration of Life will be offered for family and friends to honor Cathy's love and life at a future date, to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family requests expressions of sympathy or donations in Cathy's honor be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation or another charity. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFH.com or 847-253-0168.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved