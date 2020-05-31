BUFFALO GROVE - Cathy A. Sullivan was born April 14, 1952 in Melrose Park, IL to Gilbert and Mildred (nee Hemberger) Mills. She passed away May 21, 2020. Cathy is survived by her children Jonathan (Cynthia) Sullivan and Beth Ann Sullivan; her granddaughter Emilee Rose and brother Thomas (Carol) Mills. She is preceded in death by her husband Dennis E. Sullivan; and by her parents. A Celebration of Life will be offered for family and friends to honor Cathy's love and life at a future date, to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family requests expressions of sympathy or donations in Cathy's honor be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation or another charity. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFH.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Daily Herald on May 31, 2020.