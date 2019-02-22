|
|
Cecelia Kulczycki nee Pielach age 85 of Gurnee formerly of Mt. Prospect. Beloved wife of the late Frank Kulczycki; loving mother of Elizabeth (Michael) Williams, Diane (William) DeCicco, Carol (Geoffrey) Winslow, Mark (Kathy) Kulczycki and Alison Allen; cherished grandmother of 13 great grandmother of 2; dear sister of Freida Dusinski, Lee Pielach and the late Janet Bertulis; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday February 25, 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. at St. Cecilia Church, Golf Road, (Rt 58) & Meier Road, Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Funeral information (847) 255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 22, 2019