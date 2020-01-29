|
Cecelia T. Klimek, nee Koperny, age 100, passed away Jan. 26th, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John; loving mother of Michaelene "Mickey" (the late Robert) Lukasz and the late Patricia A. (William "Bill") English; cherished grandmother of Kimberly (Joe) Vitagliano, Michael Lesiak, Eric Lukasz and Michelle Lukasz (Kerry Richards); dearest great-grandmother of Connor Lesiak, Amanda Heath, Blake Gaffney and Sabrina Lukasz; dear sister of the late Stanley Koperny and Sonja Koscal and sister-in-law of the late Jessie Kobylenski; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, Feb. 2nd, 2:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Humes Funeral Home, 320 W. Lake St., Addison. Prayers at funeral home on Monday, Feb. 3rd., 9:15 a.m. to St. Philip the Apostle Church for Mass at 10 a.m. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Marklund Children's Home, 164 S. Prairie Ave., Bloomingdale, IL 60108 For info, www.humesfuneralhome.com or 630-628-8808.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 29, 2020