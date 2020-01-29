Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Humes Funeral Home - Addison
320 West Lake St
Addison, IL 60101
630-628-8808
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Humes Funeral Home - Addison
320 West Lake St
Addison, IL 60101
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
9:15 AM
St. Philip the Apostle Church
Resources
More Obituaries for CECELIA KLIMEK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CECELIA T. KLIMEK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CECELIA T. KLIMEK Obituary
Cecelia T. Klimek, nee Koperny, age 100, passed away Jan. 26th, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John; loving mother of Michaelene "Mickey" (the late Robert) Lukasz and the late Patricia A. (William "Bill") English; cherished grandmother of Kimberly (Joe) Vitagliano, Michael Lesiak, Eric Lukasz and Michelle Lukasz (Kerry Richards); dearest great-grandmother of Connor Lesiak, Amanda Heath, Blake Gaffney and Sabrina Lukasz; dear sister of the late Stanley Koperny and Sonja Koscal and sister-in-law of the late Jessie Kobylenski; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, Feb. 2nd, 2:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Humes Funeral Home, 320 W. Lake St., Addison. Prayers at funeral home on Monday, Feb. 3rd., 9:15 a.m. to St. Philip the Apostle Church for Mass at 10 a.m. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Marklund Children's Home, 164 S. Prairie Ave., Bloomingdale, IL 60108 For info, www.humesfuneralhome.com or 630-628-8808.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CECELIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -