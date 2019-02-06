MUNDELEIN - Visitation for Cecil Blevins, 87, will be on Sunday February 10, 2019 from 1-4 PM at the Kristan Funeral Home PC 219 West Maple Ave. (2 blocks west of Rt. 45 on Rt. 176) Mundelein. Funeral and Military Honors will be at 4 PM. Cecil was born April 20, 1931 in Portsmouth, OH and died peacefully Wednesday January 30, 2019 at home. Cecil served our Country in the US Army during the Korean War and was a member of the VFW. He worked in commercial roofing for 30 years and was also a member of the Roofers Union Local # 11. After his retirement from construction, he drove the Senior Bus for the Village of Vernon Hills for 20 years. He was an avid Bears fan, enjoyed muscle cars and had the "need for speed". He is survived by his wife Joanne (nee Virgin), his sons John (Kim) Blevins, Craig (Pamela) Blevins and his grandsons Matthew and Josh. He was preceded in death by 4 brothers and 2 sisters. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Disabled American Veterans atwww.dav.org. For information call 847-566-8020 or visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary