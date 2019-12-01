Daily Herald Obituaries
Roller-Burns Funeral Home
725 North Panther Ave.
Yellville, AR 72687
870-449-6621
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Yellville, IL
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:45 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Yellville, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Yellville, IL
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Mary Mother of God Cemetery
Harrison, AR
View Map
CECILIA J. MCEWEN


1950 - 2019
CECILIA J. MCEWEN Obituary
Cecilia J. McEwen, age 69 of Flippin, AR, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 at Mountain Home, AR She was born one of Eleven children to the late Eugene and Agnes (Mangan) McEwen, July 15, 1950 in Waukegan, IL. She was a resident of Flippin, AR for the last three and a half years, moving here from Milwaukee, WI. A Devout catholic, she was a member of St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Yellville. She was a very loving aunt, she enjoyed playing ball and board games with all her nieces and nephews. She is survived by three brothers, Eugene (Ana) McEwen of Belton MO, Richard (Janet) McEwen of Ingleside, IL and Joseph McEwen of Wisconsin; four sisters, Virginia McEwen of Kenosha, WI, Marcie (Marvin) Topf of Flippin, AR, Barbara (Kurt) Wahlen of Elm Grove, WI, Geraldine McEwen of Long Beach, CA; and one sister-in-law, Elinor McEwen of Johnsburg, IL. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her. Other than her parents she was preceded in death by one brother, Michael McEwen and two sisters, Agnes Glatz and Mary Pat Ahlfedt. There will be a visitation at 10 AM Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 followed by a Rosary at 10:45 am and a funeral Mass at 11 AM all at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Yellville, with Father Jim Fanrak officiating. Interment will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, Dec. 4 at the Mary Mother of God Cemetery in Harrison, AR. The family requests in lieu of flowers that a mass be said in her honor.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 1, 2019
