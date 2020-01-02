|
|
ELGIN - Cecilia Marie Carreon, age 77 of Elgin, IL passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. She was born in Chicago, IL to the late Macario Carreon and Marie Boron on November 3, 1942. Cecilia is survived by her daughter, DanaMarie (Evelino); long-time companion Thomas and her siblings Michael, Felicia, Bernard and Patricia. A Funeral Mass is being held in her honor at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Elgin on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10:30 am. This will be followed by a private inurnment. Online condolences can be left at www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the AstraZeneca (Boston) in her memory.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 2, 2020