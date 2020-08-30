1/
CECILIA T. TABOR
1929 - 2020
DES PLAINES - Cecilia T. Tabor, age 91, born in Chicago August 28, 1929, a resident of Des Plaines, Illinois for 55 years, passed away August 28, 2020. Beloved wife of 32 years to the late Steve S. Tabor. Loving mother of Paulette F. Tabor, Mary Ellyn Tabor, Annemarie Tabor, Therese J. Tabor, and Doralynn E. Tabor. Dear sister of Eugenia M. (Dennis) Kasza, the late Richard M. (the late Dorothy) Kowalewski, the late Arthur E. (the late Katherine) Kowalewski, and the late Walter F. (Joyce) Kowalewski, Jr. Fond aunt, great-aunt, and great-great-aunt of many. Cared for lovingly by Izabela, Agnes, and Kathy. She will be dearly missed by her dogs, Casey and Molly. Funeral Mass will be held Monday, August 31 at 11:00 AM at St. Emily Catholic Church, 1400 E Central Rd., Mt Prospect, IL 60056. Interment in All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, Illinois. Feel free to wear casual attire and come in your favorite White Sox, Blackhawks, or Bears Jersey. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Misericordia, 6300 N. Ridge, Chicago, IL 60660 and the Buddy Foundation, 65 W. Seegers Road, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 or https://thebuddyfoundation.org/donate/. Funeral care provided by G.L. Hills Funeral Home and Cremation Center. For information, call 847-699-9003.



Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Emily Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
G.L. Hills Funeral Home, Ltd.
745 Graceland Avenue
Des Plaines, IL 60016
(847) 699-9003
Memories & Condolences
9 entries
August 30, 2020
Please accept our deepest sympathies at this time.
The Staff of G.L. Hills Funeral Home
August 29, 2020
In memory of Aunt Ceil I would like to offer my deepest sympathy to the Tabor and Kowalewski Families on her passing. I have many memories of Aunt Ceil as I was growing up. Her kindness and dedication to family stands out in those memories.
Peace and Gods blessings.
Arlene and Dennis (Baker) Horcher


Arlene Baker
Family
August 29, 2020
Paulette,
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Mike & Terry Thiry
Friend
August 29, 2020
Thank you aunt Ceil for letting me stay over at your house many times to hang out with the family when I was a young girl great memories. RIP❤
Janice Williams
August 29, 2020
Sorry for your loss. May she Rest In Peace
Janene Sierpien
Friend
August 29, 2020
So sorry for the loss of one of our Kar family members. I know she will be missed greatly by her family.
Kathleen Baker
August 29, 2020
Fondly remembering Ceil from Kar Products and the caboose. Our thoughts are with you all. So very sorry for your loss. Rest in peace, Ceil.
Katie & Mike Kumia
Coworker
August 29, 2020
Please accept of sincere sympathy on the passing of your Mom. May she now Rest In Peace and walk with the angels.
Lou and Mary Sbarboro
Lou Sbarboro
Friend
August 29, 2020
Our sympathy and special prayers for Mrs. Tabor and all her family and friends.
The Sisters and Residents of Misericordia Home
