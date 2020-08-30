DES PLAINES - Cecilia T. Tabor, age 91, born in Chicago August 28, 1929, a resident of Des Plaines, Illinois for 55 years, passed away August 28, 2020. Beloved wife of 32 years to the late Steve S. Tabor. Loving mother of Paulette F. Tabor, Mary Ellyn Tabor, Annemarie Tabor, Therese J. Tabor, and Doralynn E. Tabor. Dear sister of Eugenia M. (Dennis) Kasza, the late Richard M. (the late Dorothy) Kowalewski, the late Arthur E. (the late Katherine) Kowalewski, and the late Walter F. (Joyce) Kowalewski, Jr. Fond aunt, great-aunt, and great-great-aunt of many. Cared for lovingly by Izabela, Agnes, and Kathy. She will be dearly missed by her dogs, Casey and Molly. Funeral Mass will be held Monday, August 31 at 11:00 AM at St. Emily Catholic Church, 1400 E Central Rd., Mt Prospect, IL 60056. Interment in All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, Illinois. Feel free to wear casual attire and come in your favorite White Sox, Blackhawks, or Bears Jersey. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Misericordia, 6300 N. Ridge, Chicago, IL 60660 and the Buddy Foundation, 65 W. Seegers Road, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 or https://thebuddyfoundation.org/donate/
. Funeral care provided by G.L. Hills Funeral Home and Cremation Center. For information, call 847-699-9003.