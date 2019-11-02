|
Visitation for Celeste M. Bochat (nee Del Moro), 82, of Palatine for 50 years will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 201 N. Northwest Hwy., Palatine. Prayers will be said at 9:30 AM on Monday at the funeral home, proceeding to St. Thomas of Villanova Catholic Church, 1201 E. Anderson Drive, Palatine for Mass at 10:00 AM. Entombment will take place at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine. For full obituary please go to www.ahlgrimffs.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 2, 2019