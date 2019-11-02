Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
201 North Northwest Highway
Palatine, IL 60067-5359
(847) 358-7411
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prayer Service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
9:30 AM
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
201 North Northwest Highway
Palatine, IL 60067-5359
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas of Villanova Catholic Church
1201 E. Anderson Drive
Palatine, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CELESTE BOCHAT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CELESTE M. BOCHAT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CELESTE M. BOCHAT Obituary
Visitation for Celeste M. Bochat (nee Del Moro), 82, of Palatine for 50 years will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 201 N. Northwest Hwy., Palatine. Prayers will be said at 9:30 AM on Monday at the funeral home, proceeding to St. Thomas of Villanova Catholic Church, 1201 E. Anderson Drive, Palatine for Mass at 10:00 AM. Entombment will take place at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine. For full obituary please go to www.ahlgrimffs.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CELESTE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -