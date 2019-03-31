ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Celia Rae Gunn Ginnodo was born on March 17, 1936 in Yosemite National Park in California to Arthur and Muriel (nee Johnson) Gunn. She died Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at her home. Mrs. Ginnodo was an administrative assistant for Paul J. Lederer Optometrist for over 25 years before retiring. She was a long-time member of 1st Presbyterian Church of Arlington Heights where she participated in the Choir and was Director of the Children's Choir for over 13 years. Celia taught 2nd grade in California before relocating to Arlington Heights. Celia is survived by her spouse of 60 years, William L. Ginnodo; her children Philip A. (Sherri) Ginnodo, Pamela R. (Eugene) Dembek, and, Keith W. (Kirsten Kingsley) Ginnodo her grandchildren Nathanel W.K. Ginnodo, Isaac B.K. Ginnodo, Asher K.K. Ginnodo, Daniel A. Dembek, Nicholas W. Ginnodo, and, Natalie K. Ginnodo; and her brother, Bill (Joanie) Gunn. She was preceded in death by her parents. Memorial Service 10:30 am, Saturday, April 6, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church of Arlington Heights, 302 N. Dunton Ave., Arlington Heights, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to First Presbyterian Church of Arlington Heights, 302 N. Dunton, Arlington Heights, IL 60004, www.fpcah.org. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary