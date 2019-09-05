Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Raymond de Penafort Church
Elmhurst Rd. (Rt. 83) at Lincoln St.
Mount Prospect, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Raymond de Penafort Church
Elmhurst Rd. (Rt. 83) at Lincoln St.
Mount Prospect, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CELIDEA SPIZZO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CELIDEA SPIZZO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CELIDEA SPIZZO Obituary
Celidea Spizzo, nee Masoni, age 97, formerly of Mount Prospect. Beloved wife of the late Amelio Spizzo. Loving mother of Vivian (John) Lamberti, Robert (Karen) Spizzo, Anthony (Karen) Spizzo. Cherished grandmother of JohnPaul (Jill) Lamberti, Brian (Jackie) Lamberti, Amanda (Justin) Burdette, Patrick (Kori) Spizzo, Jason (Tina) Spizzo, and Kimberly (Joseph) Aiello. Great-grandmother of Madison, Brandon, Shane, Connor, Chloe, Simon, Cecelia and Spencer. Dear sister of the late Theresa (the late Alio) Floreani and the late Fausto (the late Mary) Masoni. Fond aunt, great-aunt and great-great-aunt of many, all of which she adored; and a friend to many. Visitation Friday, 3:00 P.M. - 9:00 P.M. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 West Central Road, at Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Visitation Saturday, 9:00 A.M. until Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M., at St. Raymond de Penafort Church, Elmhurst Rd. (Rt. 83) at Lincoln St., Mount Prospect. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, River Grove. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, JDRF, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004. Information, call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CELIDEA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
Download Now