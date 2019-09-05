|
Celidea Spizzo, nee Masoni, age 97, formerly of Mount Prospect. Beloved wife of the late Amelio Spizzo. Loving mother of Vivian (John) Lamberti, Robert (Karen) Spizzo, Anthony (Karen) Spizzo. Cherished grandmother of JohnPaul (Jill) Lamberti, Brian (Jackie) Lamberti, Amanda (Justin) Burdette, Patrick (Kori) Spizzo, Jason (Tina) Spizzo, and Kimberly (Joseph) Aiello. Great-grandmother of Madison, Brandon, Shane, Connor, Chloe, Simon, Cecelia and Spencer. Dear sister of the late Theresa (the late Alio) Floreani and the late Fausto (the late Mary) Masoni. Fond aunt, great-aunt and great-great-aunt of many, all of which she adored; and a friend to many. Visitation Friday, 3:00 P.M. - 9:00 P.M. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 West Central Road, at Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Visitation Saturday, 9:00 A.M. until Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M., at St. Raymond de Penafort Church, Elmhurst Rd. (Rt. 83) at Lincoln St., Mount Prospect. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, River Grove. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, JDRF, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004. Information, call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 5, 2019