CHAD NICHOLAS GUNDBERG
1978 - 2020
Chad Nicholas Gundberg passed away July 23, 2020 of heart failure while residing in Fort Thomas, AZ. He was born in Oak Lawn, IL on October 10, 1978. Raised in Lemont, where he made many memories and attended Lemont High School. Chad was married to the love of his life/ soulmate, Jennifer in 2003. Chad is survived by his parents, Paul Thomas Gundberg and Jaqueline Gundberg, his brother, Paul J. Gundberg. He was a devoted father to his children, Jasmine 19, Tony 18, Nicole 17, Krystal 15, and Alexis 11. Chad was a loving husband, unforgettable father, son, brother, uncle, and friend to many. Chad will be extremely missed by all he touched throughout his life. Chad loved to tell elaborate stories about his life experiences, tattoos, and making jokes. Chad was "an acquired taste," you either loved him, or you didn't! Everyone that knew him, knew he was always there to help, or to be someone to talk to, he always made himself available to be there for others. Oct. 10, 1978 - July 23, 2020 R.I.P. A celebration of life will be held at Lemont VFW on October 10th, 2020.



Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 9, 2020.
