|
|
STREAMWOOD - Visitation for Charlene H. Ahlin (nee Hess), formerly of Park Ridge will be held Sunday, 3:00 - 9:00p.m. at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 1640 Greenmeadows Blvd. (at Barrington Rd.), Streamwood/ Schaumburg. Funeral Monday 9:15a.m. from the funeral home to St. John the Evangelist Church. Mass 10:00a.m. Interment All Saints. Char worked for many years as Purchasing Agent for School District 64 in Park Ridge. She was a key player in the Ye Olde Gift Shop at Hanover Township Senior Center. She loved playing Bingo and slots and was very active at St. John the Evangelist Parish for many years. She is the beloved wife of the late John F.; loving mother of Denise and the late Keith Ahlin; dear sister of the late Ronald Hess; many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins; and many friends who called her "mom." For information, 630-289-8054 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 26, 2019