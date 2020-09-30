1/
CHARLENE HELEN BOGAERTS
1943 - 2020
ANTIOCH - Charlene Helen Bogaerts, 76 years old, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at her home. She was born November 6, 1943 to the late Charles and Helen (Grygiel) Bogaerts in Chicago, IL. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00AM Friday, October 2, 2020 with a visitation one hour prior to the time of service at the Strang Funeral Home of Antioch, 1055 Main St. (Route 83), Antioch, IL 60002. For additional information, please call 847-395-4000. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), 424 E. 92nd St., New York, NY 10128-6804. Please sign the online guestbook for Char at www.strangfh.com.



Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 30, 2020.
