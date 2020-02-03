Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davenport Family Funeral Home
149 WEST MAIN ST
Barrington, IL 60010
(847) 381-3411
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Davenport Family Funeral Home
149 WEST MAIN ST
Barrington, IL 60010
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Community Church of Barrington
301 E. Lincoln Ave
Barrington, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:30 AM
Community Church of Barrington
301 E. Lincoln Ave
Barrington, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLENE THOMPSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLENE THOMPSON


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHARLENE THOMPSON Obituary
BARRINGTON - Char, 92, was born February 23, 1927 in Davenport, Iowa to Henry and Lillian Schneff. She passed away January 30, 2020 in Barrington Char graduated from Barrington High School in 1944 and attended college in Arizona. She worked at the Jewel Tea Company during the war and was a generous, independent, people person. Char is survived by her sons, Kirk (Victoria) Thompson, and Mark Thompson; six grandchildren; and ten great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her youngest son, Phillip; brother, Warren Schneff; and her parents. Visitation will be 4-8pm Tuesday, February 4 at Davenport Family Funeral Home, 149 W. Main St. (Lake Cook Road), Barrington. The funeral service will begin at 10:30am Wednesday at the Community Church of Barrington, 301 E. Lincoln Ave, Barrington. There will be visitation from 9:30am until the service. Burial in Evergreen Cemetery will follow. Please visit www.davenportfamily.com to send condolences.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHARLENE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Davenport Family Funeral Home
View Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -