BARRINGTON - Char, 92, was born February 23, 1927 in Davenport, Iowa to Henry and Lillian Schneff. She passed away January 30, 2020 in Barrington Char graduated from Barrington High School in 1944 and attended college in Arizona. She worked at the Jewel Tea Company during the war and was a generous, independent, people person. Char is survived by her sons, Kirk (Victoria) Thompson, and Mark Thompson; six grandchildren; and ten great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her youngest son, Phillip; brother, Warren Schneff; and her parents. Visitation will be 4-8pm Tuesday, February 4 at Davenport Family Funeral Home, 149 W. Main St. (Lake Cook Road), Barrington. The funeral service will begin at 10:30am Wednesday at the Community Church of Barrington, 301 E. Lincoln Ave, Barrington. There will be visitation from 9:30am until the service. Burial in Evergreen Cemetery will follow. Please visit www.davenportfamily.com to send condolences.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 3, 2020