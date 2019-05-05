CARY - Charlene Way, 83, formerly of Burlington, passed away late Thursday night, January 24, 2019 at Three Oaks Memory Care in Cary with family at her side. She was born Feb. 23, 1935 in Westfield, IL, the daughter of Charles and Iva Miller. She spent her early years in Westfield and married Paul Jackson Way on Feb. 24, 1953 in Charleston, IL. They lived in Charleston before moving to Burlington where they raised their family. Mrs. Way had been employed in the trust department of the National Bank & Trust Co. of Sycamore for nearly 10 years. She had been a longtime member of the Burlington United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir and participated in the Women's Group. She was a devoted wife and mother, as well as a great listener and trusted friend. She enjoyed laughter, traveling, birdwatching, and music, and nothing was more important than family. Surviving are her husband, Paul; her children, P. Jack (Valerie) Way Jr. of Beloit, WI, Randall (Debbie) Way of Hampshire, Greg (Terresa) Way of Sycamore, Chris (Sue) Way of McHenry, and Angela (JJ Porterfield) Way of Chicago; 19 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren; and one sister, Elaine (Jim) Whitkanack of Charleston. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Dorothy Garbi, and Wanda Hughes; and a great granddaughter, Isabella Karolewicz. Memorial services will be held at 12 Noon Saturday, May 11 at Burlington United Methodist Church (corner of South and Center Streets), Burlington. A reception will follow services. A memorial visitation will be held prior to services from 10 to Noon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Charlene Way Memorial, c/o P.O. Box 445, Hampshire, IL 60140. The Fredrick Funeral Home in Hampshire is assisting the family. For information, 847-683-2711 or www.fredrickfuneralhome.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary