|
|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Charles A. Brunke, 88, was born January 23, 1931 in Morton Grove to Charles and Edna (nee Dahm) Brunke and passed away February 4, 2019. Charles was the beloved husband of Doris E. (nee Madsen) Brunke; loving father of Karen (Mike) Metzel, Ronald (Sue) Brunke, Janet (Ronald) Moravec and the late Charles M. Brunke; cherished grandfather of Mark (Kate) Metzel, Chris (Kim) Metzel, Kerri (SuThanh) Nguyen, Doug (Julie) Metzel, Christi Mintz, Matt Brunke, Ronald (Marissa) Moravec, Jake (Tiffany) Moravec and the late Tammy Duncan; great-grandfather of 18; dear brother of the late Wallace Brunke and Gladys Troester and fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Friday, February 8, 2019 from 9:30 AM until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 AM at Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home, 2000 E. Northwest Highway, Arlington Heights. Interment will follow at Concordia Cemetery in Forest Park. Funeral info 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 7, 2019