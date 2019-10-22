|
Reverend Charles A. Nichols, Sr., 87, of Rockford, IL, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019. Charles "Charlie" was born in Platteville, WI on March 30, 1932, son of Daniel E. and Leila M. (Johns) Nichols. He married Lois E. (Huebscher) Nichols on June 17, 1966 in Chicago, IL. She passed away June 16, 2010. Charlie was an ordained minister, serving as a chaplain at numerous nursing homes and in support groups. By profession he was an educator-a teacher, principal, and administrator specializing in developing programs for special needs children. After retiring in 1990, Charlie gave his time to ministry while enjoying his other interests: reading, gardening, collecting stamps and researching his family history. Surviving relatives include his children, Charles Nichols, Jr. and Alice Nichols; grandchildren, Lucy, Elaine and James Daniels; nieces, Paula Quilici of Vacaville, CA and Susan Howsmon of Canton, TX. He is predeceased by his parents, wife, Lois; brother, Joseph Nichols; sister, Nancy Nichols and nephew, James Nichols. A graveside ceremony and burial will be held at Bigpatch Cemetery in Smelser, WI.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 22, 2019