Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel
1860 South Mulford
Rockford, IL 61108
815-226-2273
Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLES NICHOLS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

REVEREND CHARLES A. NICHOLS Sr.


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
REVEREND CHARLES A. NICHOLS Sr. Obituary
Reverend Charles A. Nichols, Sr., 87, of Rockford, IL, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019. Charles "Charlie" was born in Platteville, WI on March 30, 1932, son of Daniel E. and Leila M. (Johns) Nichols. He married Lois E. (Huebscher) Nichols on June 17, 1966 in Chicago, IL. She passed away June 16, 2010. Charlie was an ordained minister, serving as a chaplain at numerous nursing homes and in support groups. By profession he was an educator-a teacher, principal, and administrator specializing in developing programs for special needs children. After retiring in 1990, Charlie gave his time to ministry while enjoying his other interests: reading, gardening, collecting stamps and researching his family history. Surviving relatives include his children, Charles Nichols, Jr. and Alice Nichols; grandchildren, Lucy, Elaine and James Daniels; nieces, Paula Quilici of Vacaville, CA and Susan Howsmon of Canton, TX. He is predeceased by his parents, wife, Lois; brother, Joseph Nichols; sister, Nancy Nichols and nephew, James Nichols. A graveside ceremony and burial will be held at Bigpatch Cemetery in Smelser, WI.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHARLES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now