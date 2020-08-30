WEST CHICAGO - Charles A. Scheckel Jr., age 95, a longtime resident of West Chicago, passed away peacefully on August 25, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born January 5, 1925 in Chicago, IL to Charles Sr. and Katherine Scheckel. Chuck was a US Navy Veteran and proud to have served on the USS Twining DD-540 during WWII. He retired from a long career at Seigle's Lumber in Elgin, IL serving as a member of their senior management team. Chuck was a longtime parishioner at St. Mary's Parish and was instrumental in restoring the church bells for their centennial celebration. He was involved in many veteran's affairs, working closely with West Chicago's late Mayor Kwasman and others to establish the DuPage Veterans Foundation, as well as an active member of VFW Post 6791 and American Legion Post 300. His love for the outdoors prompted him to build his former summer home in Arkansas, in which he and his family made many happy memories fishing, boating and exploring. Building and woodworking was a passion and he was always willing to lend a skilled hand to family, neighbors and friends. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Above all, Chuck was a man of faith, honesty, hard work and compassion. He set an example through his great character and actions that is admired by his loved ones. Chuck is survived by his wife, Patricia Scheckel; his sister, Jean Willey and many relatives and friends. He is also survived by his children from his marriage to (the late) Florence: Susan (James) Will, Chuck (Sue) Scheckel, Betsy Hickman, Mike (Marisa) Scheckel, Michele Scheckel and Christine (the late Bill) Dettmann; grandchildren, Ed, Nicole, Kerry, Brad, Mitch, Eric, Megan, Kelsey, Alexa and Grace; and great-grandchildren, Sam, Nathan, Vicki, Josh, Griffin and Rome; stepchildren, Ron (Bette) Arand, Roxanne (Scott) Sharp, Stephany (the late Ted) Frerichs, Laurie Green, Greg (Karie) Arand, Mark (Lynette) Arand, Dan (Tracy) Arand; 16 stepgrandchildren; and 10 great-stepgrandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Florence; son-in-law, Bill Dettmann; brother, George; and grandson, Scott. Private family services were held at St. Mary's Church with burial at Assumption Cemetery in Wheaton. A celebration of Chuck's life will be held at a future date. Contributions in Chuck's memory may be made to the DuPage Veterans Foundation, P.O. Box 299 Wheaton, IL 60187. For more information, call 630-231-0060 or www.norrissegertfh.com
