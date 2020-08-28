Charles Adams Beloved husband for 56 years of Patsy; Loving father of Charlie, Sandy, David, Lenny and Lori; Devoted grandfather of Caitlyn, Matthew, Scot, Shawn, Emily, Elizabeth and Ryan and great grandfather of Sophia and Harper; Dear brother of Milda Fritsch and the late Joanne; Dear son of the late Mildred and Leonard Adams. Retired from the Elevator Mechanics Union with 52 years of service including 12 years of overtime. Charles was a school bus driver after retirement from the union. Little League coach. Charles was known for his craftsmanship. He was well loved and will be dearly missed. Visitation Sunday 4:00 - 8:00 pm and Monday 9:00 am until time of Service, 10:00 am at The Oaks Funeral Home 1201 E. Irving Park Road (at Prospect), Itasca. Interment Glen Oaks Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the Alzheimer's Association
, alz.org
would be appreciated. For funeral info: 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com