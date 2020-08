Charles Adams Beloved husband for 56 years of Patsy; Loving father of Charlie, Sandy, David, Lenny and Lori; Devoted grandfather of Caitlyn, Matthew, Scot, Shawn, Emily, Elizabeth and Ryan and great grandfather of Sophia and Harper; Dear brother of Milda Fritsch and the late Joanne; Dear son of the late Mildred and Leonard Adams. Retired from the Elevator Mechanics Union with 52 years of service including 12 years of overtime. Charles was a school bus driver after retirement from the union. Little League coach. Charles was known for his craftsmanship. He was well loved and will be dearly missed. Visitation Sunday 4:00 - 8:00 pm and Monday 9:00 am until time of Service, 10:00 am at The Oaks Funeral Home 1201 E. Irving Park Road (at Prospect), Itasca. Interment Glen Oaks Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the Alzheimer's Association alz.org would be appreciated. For funeral info: 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com