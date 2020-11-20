1/1
CHARLES ANDRE "CHUCK" BROADHEAD
1950 - 2020
Charles Andre "Chuck" Broadhead, of Palatine, born July 16, 1950, passed away Nov. 17, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years, Suzanne (Sue) Broadhead; and his brother, Ronald Broadhead of Socorro, New Mexico. Loving father of Christopher (Melissa) Broadhead of Pingree Grove and Matthew (Claire) Broadhead of Chicago. Cherished Uncle of Jeremy (Joy) Watson, Jason (Ana) Watson and Kim (Chris) Harrison, and Great Uncle of Ashley and Alex Harrison. Dear brother-in-law of Jerry Watson and Brenda Watson. Family was always first for him - including the three furry, four-legged family members that kept him company - Mia, Kedzie and Maya. He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Broadhead; and his mother, Terese Broadhead. Charles earned Master Automotive Technician status with both Nissan and Volkswagen during his career - he always loved cars and greatly enjoyed working as a mechanic his whole life. Chuck also loved to travel - the casinos of Las Vegas or sandy beaches of the Carribean were his favorite destinations. He loved watching his boys grow up and play hockey, and he cherished every moment with the love of his life, Sue. We have special memories that will last forever and he will be deeply missed. A celebration of life will be held at a future date, when it is safe to do so.



Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 20, 2020.
