1/1
CHARLES ANTHONY MOLITOR
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CHARLES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HUNTLEY - Charles Anthony "Chuck" Molitor, age 91, native of Chicago and proud Veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps Aviation Wing during the Korean War. Beloved son of the late Charles William and Viola (Hau) Molitor. Charles passed away peacefully on October 4, 2020 with his wife Carole at his side. He was preceded in death by his wife, the late Anna Marie Molitor; his son, Peter Molitor; his grandson, Patrick Reilly; his nephew, Paul Rademacher; and his son-in-law, Chris Lively. Surviving members of his family include his beloved wife, Carole (Neily); loving daughters, Nancy (Robert) Molitor Mark; Kathleen (late Chris) Lively; Patty (Sean) Reilly; his brother, Arthur (Connie); his nephews Arthur Jr (Terri); Tim (Kathy); Russell (Millie) and John (Emily) Rademacher. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Meghan (Drew); Peter (Kristi); Matt (Morgan); Tricia, Kaitlin, Lizzy and Abigail and three great-grandchildren, Katherine, Alexandra and Olivia; as well as Carole's daughters, Suzette Neily Davis (Aaron) and Christina Neily; her grandchildren, Emily (Brent) and Amy (Brian) and her great-grandchildren, Raylon and Wyatt. He joined the Marine Corps reserves in 1947 and then, in 1951, served in Korea. Chuck was a devoted husband, father, and a proud Marine Corp veteran. The greatest joy of his life was being with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. After his beloved wife of 50 years, Anna Marie, died of brain cancer in 2002, he found meaning and purpose in his life when he met and later married Carole Neily. They enjoyed a happy and fulfilling life together traveling and enjoying retirement in the Del Webb community in Huntley, IL. Chuck was proud to join the Sun City- Huntley, Marines. So, one final Semper Fi to Charles A. Molitor "Chuck." Visitation 9 a.m. Funeral Mass at 10 a.m., Saturday, October 10, 2020 at St. James Church, 820 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Masks and social distancing will be mandatory. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Marine Corps Toys for Tots, toysfortots.org, the Grafton Food Pantry, 11481 Allison Court, PO Box 1074, Huntley, IL 60147 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. James Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved