HUNTLEY - Charles Anthony "Chuck" Molitor, age 91, native of Chicago and proud Veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps Aviation Wing during the Korean War. Beloved son of the late Charles William and Viola (Hau) Molitor. Charles passed away peacefully on October 4, 2020 with his wife Carole at his side. He was preceded in death by his wife, the late Anna Marie Molitor; his son, Peter Molitor; his grandson, Patrick Reilly; his nephew, Paul Rademacher; and his son-in-law, Chris Lively. Surviving members of his family include his beloved wife, Carole (Neily); loving daughters, Nancy (Robert) Molitor Mark; Kathleen (late Chris) Lively; Patty (Sean) Reilly; his brother, Arthur (Connie); his nephews Arthur Jr (Terri); Tim (Kathy); Russell (Millie) and John (Emily) Rademacher. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Meghan (Drew); Peter (Kristi); Matt (Morgan); Tricia, Kaitlin, Lizzy and Abigail and three great-grandchildren, Katherine, Alexandra and Olivia; as well as Carole's daughters, Suzette Neily Davis (Aaron) and Christina Neily; her grandchildren, Emily (Brent) and Amy (Brian) and her great-grandchildren, Raylon and Wyatt. He joined the Marine Corps reserves in 1947 and then, in 1951, served in Korea. Chuck was a devoted husband, father, and a proud Marine Corp veteran. The greatest joy of his life was being with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. After his beloved wife of 50 years, Anna Marie, died of brain cancer in 2002, he found meaning and purpose in his life when he met and later married Carole Neily. They enjoyed a happy and fulfilling life together traveling and enjoying retirement in the Del Webb community in Huntley, IL. Chuck was proud to join the Sun City- Huntley, Marines. So, one final Semper Fi to Charles A. Molitor "Chuck." Visitation 9 a.m. Funeral Mass at 10 a.m., Saturday, October 10, 2020 at St. James Church, 820 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Masks and social distancing will be mandatory. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Marine Corps Toys for Tots, toysfortots.org
, the Grafton Food Pantry, 11481 Allison Court, PO Box 1074, Huntley, IL 60147 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.