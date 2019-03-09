Daily Herald Obituaries
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
Charles B. ("Chief") Henrici, Sr. (83) died peacefully on March 5, 2019 after an unexpected cancer diagnosis. Henrici moved to Elk Grove Village in 1967 and joined the Elk Grove Fire Department, retiring as Chief in 1988. With 40-years in the fire service, he had a lasting impact on fire prevention practices and fire science education. He was deeply loved by his daughters, Susanne Henrici Cooper and Kathy Henrici, his son, Charles Henrici Jr., his daughter-in-law Donna (Allison), his granddaughters, Katie and Kristi, and his large extended family. Visitation will be Sunday, March 10 from 3-9 p.m. at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Rd, Elk Grove Village. Services will be held at his home church, Lutheran Church of the Holy Spirit, 150 Lions Drive, Elk Grove Village on Monday, March 11 at 10:30 a.m. Burial to follow at Elk Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Illinois Fire Safety Alliance (ifsa.org) and the We Raise Foundation (weraise.org).
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 9, 2019
