CHARLES B. JOHNSON
1921 - 2020
Charles B. Johnson 98, born September 20, 1921 in Ottumwa, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020 peacefully in his sleep at his granddaughter's house in Silver Lake, WI. Charles grew up in Ottumwa and had been a Mundelein resident since 1956. He married Mildred Stolki on March 12, 1944 in Chicago. Charles was in the US Navy and served during WWII. He was a jack of all trades, working at many different jobs from Standard Oil to fixing jukeboxes. He worked for over 30 years for International Harvester/Komatsu, finally retiring in 1991. In retirement he worked for Quality Auto Parts in Mundelein for 15 years. He was an usher and a member of Santa Maria del Popolo Church in Mundelein for many years. Charles is survived by his three daughters, Cheryl (Tom) Roels of Mundelein, Barbara (Ken) Geske of Mundelein and Debbie (Dan) Saunders of Twin Lakes, WI; five grandchildren, Mike (Cheri) Kalter of McHenry, Jean (Jeff) Slegers of Silver Lake, WI, Kathy Geske of Twin Lakes, Chuck (Rachel) Geske of Mundelein and John (Kristy) Geske of Mundelein; five great-grandchildren, Samantha (Brandon) Schott, Leigha and Ethan Geske, and Elizabeth and Emillie Geske; and his great-great grandson. He was "Grandpa Johnson" or "Great" to many who loved him. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred; his parents, William and Maude Johnson; his five brothers and five sisters; and his great-grandson, Andrew Hoth. Visitation is Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 4-8 PM at the Kristan Funeral Home PC, 219 West Maple Ave. (2 blocks west of Rt. 45 on Rt. 176), Mundelein. Funeral mass is 10 AM Wednesday at Santa Maria del Popolo Church (Big Church), 116 N. Lake St. (Route 45), Mundelein. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the charity of your choice. For information, visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
SEP
16
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Santa Maria del Popolo Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
(847) 566-8020
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

1 entry
September 10, 2020
He was a good neighbor for over 50 years.
william frye
Neighbor
