WINFIELD - Charles B. Laminack, 81, a longtime resident of Winfield. Beloved husband of the late Anna; loving father of Denise (David) Talip, Charles (Linda), Mari (Tim) Nickels and the late Bill; proud papa of Michael (Amy), Thomas (Kristi), Anthony, Cory and Jonathon; cherished great-papa of Logan; dear son of the late Leon and Lucy; brother of Betty (the late Leonard) and the late Monnie (Pete, surviving); uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton from 1:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. Sunday, August 23, 2020. In accordance with local guidelines and restrictions; 50 people will be allowed in the visitation at a time. Services and Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the family for burial expenses would be appreciated. Funeral info, 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com
.