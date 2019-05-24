Daily Herald Obituaries
CHARLES BASS TRUMBOWER


Charles Bass Trumbower, 69, of Peru, passed away Wednesday morning, May 22, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home, Peru. Charles was born on November 12, 1949 in Oak Park, IL to Charles H. and Marian (Bass) Trumbower. He married Pacharawan Rungramphan on November 12, 2003 in the Calvary Church, Naperville. He graduated from Wheaton North High School in the class of 1968 and later served in the Army during the Vietnam War. Charles worked in sales for more than 30 years. He enjoyed his race car and his Christian faith. He is survived by his wife of Peru and Bangkok, Thailand; his children, Charles H. Trumbower II of Rockford, Tina (Rhett) Leap of Raleigh, NC, Laurie Trumbower of Peoria and Arabella Trumbower of Peru and Bangkok, Thailand; one sister, Pamela Mertel of Peru and three brothers, Fred Trumbower of Charlotte, NC, Bob (Jeannie) Trumbower of North Ft. Meyers, FL and James Trumbower of Hampshire, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in care of Pamela Mertel, 2009 Luther Dr., Peru, IL 61354 The online guestbook may be viewed and memories shared at www.MuellerFH.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 24, 2019
