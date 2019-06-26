DES PLAINES - Charles "Chick" Benson age 88, a lifelong resident of Des Plaines, IL, passed away June 17, 2019. Beloved husband for 63 years to the late Felicia Benson. Loving father of Michele Benson, Charlie Benson, Guy Benson, Yolanda (Lonnie) Swan, and Graham Benson. Proud grandfather of Charlie Ray, Michelle, Jake, Lonnie, Ava, and the late Dannielle. Proud Stepgrandfather of Jason and Jesica. Proud Great-grandfather of Charli Grace. Loving brother of Shirley Jackson and the late Clyde Benson and Jackie Tite. Loving Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to his Loving caregiver Ludilyn. Chick was a Korean War Veteran, served in the Army from 1949 through 1952 with 1.5 years overseas in the Korean Conflict. He received the rank of Sergeant First Class and was awarded; Korean Service Medal with 5 Bronze Stars, Combat Infantryman Badge, Army of Occupation Medal-Japan, Republic of Korea Presidential unit citation, and Overseas Bar. He worked for the former Meyer Material in Des Plaines as a heavy equipment operator from 1953 to 2005 (52 years) when he retired at age 75. He was owner of C. Benson Trenching and Snowplowing. He was inducted into Local 150 Operating Engineers April 22, 1954 and awarded lifetime membership in 2001. He was a Lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2992 in Des Plaines. He was always a hard worker with a wonderful sense of humor. He loved fishing, going to Las Vegas, working in the yard (and the yards of others), watching Wheel of Fortune, (Jerry Springer and Maury too), making snoopy yard decor- there was a time when "Snoopies" could be found gracing many front yards in Des Plaines, singing his infectious rhyming songs, and cookies. He was a loving son who took care of his mother in her later years but most of all he loved his wife and children, always being there for them and taking care of them. You were well-respected and loved by many. You will be sorely missed Dad. We love you. Visitation Friday, June 28, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until time of service at 7:00 p.m. at G.L. Hills Funeral Home, 745 Graceland Ave., Des Plaines, IL. Burial of Felicia and Chicks cremains and Military Honors will be Saturday, June 29, 2019 at East Bonus Cemetery, Woodstock Rd., Garden Prairie, IL at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a in his honor. For information, 847-699-9003 or glhillsfuneralhome.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary