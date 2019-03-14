DES PLAINES - Charles C. Provenzano, 92, of Crystal Lake, formerly of Des Plaines, passed away March 7, 2019. Charles is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Dorothy Therese and parents, Augustino Provenzano and Laura (DeFalco). He is survived by his son Charles S. Provenzano (Cyndee), daughter, Sheryl Tryczynski (Roger), son, Richard Provenzano (Kristine), son Andrew Provenzano, brothers, Ronald Provenzano (Donna) and Michael Provenzano (Shirley), sister, Carolyn Durst and numerous grandchildren. Charles proudly served in the U.S. Navy in World War II and Korean War, he was assigned to the Bayfield class attack transport and Commencement Bay escort carrier, earning several battle stars, Palau Islands, Leyte Gulf, Luzon and assault and occupation of Okinawa. Charles married in 1948, settling in Des Plaines. He was employed in career firefighter for nearly forty years with the city of Des Plaines, retiring as a Captain. He was an avid private aircraft pilot. He will be missed by family and friends. Visitation will be Friday, March 15th, 9 to 10:45 a.m. at Oehler Funeral Home, 2099 Miner St. (Northwest Highway/Route 14 at Rand Road), Des Plaines. Funeral Mass 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary's, 794 Pearson St., Des Plaines. Burial with Military honors at All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Fund or Tunnel to Towers Foundation. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary