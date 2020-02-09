|
|
PALATINE - Charles E. Hayes, was born March 13, 1931, in Evanston, IL, to Chester K. and Dorothy (Wilger) Hayes. He was raised in Park Ridge, IL, and graduated from Maine Township High School, where he was editor of the student newspaper. He earned a B.S. degree (1953) from Wittenberg College (University), Springfield, O, where he was editor of the student newspaper and a member of Phi Kappa Psi fraternity. In 1955 he received an M.S. in Journalism degree from the Medill School of Journalism, Northwestern University. In 1974 he participated in the seminar for editors and publishers at the American Press Institute, Columbia University and was awarded an Acknowledgement of Achievement. In 1954, while completing work on his graduate degree, Mr. Hayes was hired by the late Stuart R. Paddock Sr., editor of Arlington Heights, IL - based Paddock Publications, as a reporter for its group of weekly newspapers. He advanced to news editor, managing editor, executive editor, vice president and editor in chief. During his tenure as editor, the Paddock newspapers became pioneers in the emerging suburban press and grew in frequency from weekly to tri-weekly to daily. In 1975, Mr. Hayes joined the Chicago Tribune as editor of the Suburban Trib supplements (1975-82). Before his retirement from the Tribune in 1994, he subsequently served on the editorial board (1982) and as real estate editor (1983-1994). In 1992, he received a SAMMY Award from the Sales and Marketing Council of Greater Chicago for his coverage of the Chicago Housing Industry. After his retirement, he was New Homes columnist from 1994 to 2008 for the Copley suburban daily newspapers which became part of the Sun-Times Media Group and eventually acquired by the Chicago Tribune. Mr. Hayes is past president (1969-1970) of the Chicago Headline Club (Society of Professional Journalists-Sigma Delta Chi) and past president of the Suburban Press Club. He held memberships in the American Society of Newspaper Editors, Chicago Press Club, Chicago Press Veterans Association and Suburban Press Foundation advisory council. He received the Christian Family Movement Instrument of Peace Aware in 1960 and was named 1964 Man of the Year by Arlington Heights Jaycees. He served from 1975 to 1982 as one of the original appointees to the Illinois Health Facilities Authority, which issued tax-exempt bonds for non-profit health care institutions. He is a founder and past president of the Opportunity Council, Inc. (1958-69), adult education program for Spanish-speaking migrant workers and in 1959-60 he received a Certificate of Merit and Honorary Membership from the League of United Latin American Citizens for his outstanding community service. He was made an honorary member of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) in recognition of his efforts on behalf of suburban Hispanics. In 1982, he received a letter of thanks from then Governor James R. Thompson for his outstanding service and a Recognition of Dedicated Service Award from Chairman John P. Dailey of the Illinois Health Facilities Authority. Mr. Hayes volunteered from 1957 to 2003 for The Salvation Army and is past chairman of Family Services Advisory Council, past chairman and life member of the Community Counseling Center Advisory Council and ex officio member of the Chicago Advisory Board. The Army recognized his contributions with nine honors and citations. He was a director of One Renaissance Place condominiums and a member of Palatine Senior Center and Christ Lutheran Church of Palatine. While a member of the Palatine Senior Center, he assisted on PTSCC accreditation committees, helping to achieve high national standards from National Council of Aging (NCOA), helping to them to achieve funding. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Robert and sister-in-law Elizabeth (Grady). He is survived by his nieces Diane (Jack) Zajac of Niles and Lisa (Michael) Pozzi of Hoffman Estates, great-nephews Joseph Zajac, Patrick Zajac, Jacob Pozzi, Conner Pozzi and good friends Jason Whiston, Joe and Bonnie Schneller, and Steve and Laura Novick, and many others. Visitation Wednesday 12Noon-1PM at Christ Lutheran Church, 41 S. Rohlwing Road, Palatine, IL followed by funeral services at 1PM. Entombment at Memory Gardens, Arlington Heights, IL.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 9, 2020