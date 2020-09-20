WOODSTOCK - Charles E. Leucht, 92, passed away peacefully in his sleep late Thursday afternoon, Sept. 17, 2020. He was born June 9, 1928, in Peoria to William and Lona (Schneider) Hammitt and adopted by Walter H. Leucht in 1938 after his mother remarried. Several of his early years were spent at Guardian Angels Orphanage during the depression years. He was a member of the 1947 Class of Spalding Institute and a graduate of Worsham College of Mortuary Science in 1948. Chuck married Jacquelyn Conger on July 9, 1950, at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church in Chicago and served in the U.S. Navy Submarine Reserves for 4 years during the Korean War. In 1953, he founded the Schneider-Leucht Funeral Home in Woodstock with his in-laws, Elmer and Wanda Schneider. The firm grew into the Schneider-Leucht-Merwin-Cooney Funeral Home and he was very proud of the care given to all the families they were proud to serve. He was a member of the McHenry Co. Illinois and National Funeral Directors Assoc., the Elks, Moose and Lions Clubs, the Knights of Columbus and co-founder of Leo F. Cooney Livery Assoc. He was a longtime member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Woodstock and believed in catholic school education sending all 5 of his kids through St. Mary's and Marian Central. In his retirement he was a member of St. Mary Church in Brownsville, TX. An Avid golfer, he was a 40 yr. member of the Woodstock Country Club and enjoyed nearly 30 years at Rancho Viejo Country Club in Texas. He was a former Senior Champion and was very proud of his 9 holes-in-one. He loved sports and was a 5th and 6th grade boys' basketball coach for St. Mary's. He loved it was very proud of the performance and success of his teams. In his retirement, he served as an Alderman of the Town of Rancho Viejo for 6 years, 2 years as Mayor pro-tem. He is survived by his wife, Jackie; five children, Charles (Patricia), Regina (Wiley) Bell, Walter (Judy), Teresa (John) Pappas, John (Cathy); and "Big Daddy" to 25 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren. Our dad, grandfather and great-grandfather will be dearly missed by all of us who loved him for his kindness, a man with a good heart and very supportive with his family. Preceding him in death were his parents; son, Kevin Christopher in 1956; and a sister, Jane (Linc) Williston. A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 PM on Friday, Sept. 25 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 312 Lincoln Ave., Woodstock. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Woodstock. Public visitation will be Thursday, Sept. 24 from 4 to 7 PM at Schneider, Leucht, Merwin, Cooney Funeral Home, 1211 N. Seminary Ave., Woodstock. Social Distancing and face masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions if desired should be directed to the Leukemia, Lymphoma Society or The Guardian Angel Program of St. Mary Catholic Church. The Fredrick Funeral Home in Hampshire is assisting the family. Info, 847-683-2711 or online at www.fredrickfuneralhome.com
