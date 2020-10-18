1/
CHARLES E. WHALEN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CHARLES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles E. Whalen Beloved husband of Sharon Galuszka; Loving father of Brandi (Steven) Talaga and Adam Whalen; Devoted grandfather of Kole, Corbin and Molly; Dear brother of the late Kathy (the late Lee) Patti; Fond uncle and friend of many. Cherished son of the late Earl and Catherine Whalen. Family and friends will meet Tuesday, for a Memorial Visitation 10:00 am until the Celebration of the Memorial Mass, 11:00 am at Saint Peter the Apostle Church, 551 N. Rush Street, Itasca. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Charles' name to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation. Arrangements were entrusted to The Oaks Funeral Home, 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Visitation
10:00 AM
Saint Peter the Apostle Church
Send Flowers
OCT
20
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
Saint Peter the Apostle Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
(630) 250-8588
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved