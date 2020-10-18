Charles E. Whalen Beloved husband of Sharon Galuszka; Loving father of Brandi (Steven) Talaga and Adam Whalen; Devoted grandfather of Kole, Corbin and Molly; Dear brother of the late Kathy (the late Lee) Patti; Fond uncle and friend of many. Cherished son of the late Earl and Catherine Whalen. Family and friends will meet Tuesday, for a Memorial Visitation 10:00 am until the Celebration of the Memorial Mass, 11:00 am at Saint Peter the Apostle Church, 551 N. Rush Street, Itasca. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Charles' name to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation. Arrangements were entrusted to The Oaks Funeral Home, 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com
.