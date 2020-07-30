Charles Edward Conlin, age 84 of Mt. Prospect passed peacefully on July 28, 2020 surrounded by family. Charles was born on August 23, 1935 in Chicago, IL to Charles Edward Sr. and Katherine Conlin. Charles attended De La Salle High School in Chicago and joined the Army after graduation. He went on to attend Northwestern University for a time after serving two years in the Armed Forces. Charles met the love of his life Angela and they married in 1962. Charles and Angela went on to have six children and lived most of their married life in Mt. Prospect, IL. They have been devoted members of St. Cecilia Catholic Church since the parish was founded in 1967. Charles will be remembered as an avid history buff who also loved to read and discuss politics. Charles was passionate about home remodeling and often worked on projects in his spare time. Charles is survived by his wife Angela (nee Burns), his children Denise (Jeff) Fleig, Charles (Ann), Brian (Marci), Sean (Brigette), Laura (Tim) Gerrity and Kevin. He was a dear grandfather to Jessica (Monty), Ryan and Abby Fleig; Caitlin, Megan, Natalie and Emily Conlin; Jack, Colin, Teghan and Erin Gerrity and Gerard and Margaret Conlin. He is preceded in death by his parents Charles Edward Sr. and Katherine. as well as his sisters Celeste and Patricia. Visitation Saturday, August 1st at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd., (at Northwest Highway), Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Private Funeral Mass at St. Cecilia Church in Mt. Prospect. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Alexian Brothers Hospice, 901 Martha St., Elk Grove Village, IL 60007. Funeral information, 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com
